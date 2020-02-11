Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals / Criminal Law: Sentencing-Substantive Reasonableness-Variance

Criminal Law: Sentencing-Substantive Reasonableness-Variance

By: Staff Report February 11, 2020

Where a defendant who pleaded guilty to a firearm charge challenged his sentence as substantively unreasonable, the district court did not abuse its discretion, and there was no basis for a downward variance, so the judgment is affirmed. Judgment is affirmed. U.S. v. Ness (MLW No. 74482/Case No. 18-1724 – 2 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo