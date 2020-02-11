Quantcast
Criminal Law: Sentencing-Upward Variance

By: Staff Report February 11, 2020

Where a defendant challenged his sentence for violating the terms and conditions of supervised release, the decision to vary upward was not reversible error, and neither the record nor the court’s explanation for the sentence imposed rendered the sentence substantively unreasonable, so the judgment is affirmed. Judgment is affirmed. U.S. v. Obie (MLW No. 74491/Case No. 19-1242 ...

