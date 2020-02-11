Quantcast
8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals

Employment: Disability Discrimination-Failure to Accommodate

By: Staff Report February 11, 2020

Where a plaintiff in a disability-discrimination action challenged the grant of summary judgment to her former employer, the U.S. Department of Energy, the uncontroverted facts established that the DOE accommodated the plaintiff’s disabilities to the extent that she requested specific accommodations and that those requests were reasonable, and the judgment is affirmed because the facts ...

