Judge clears major hurdle in T-Mobile’s $26.5B Sprint bid

By: Associated Press February 11, 2020

A federal judge has removed a major obstacle to T-Mobile's $26.5 billion takeover of Sprint, as he rejected claims by a group of states that the deal would mean less competition and higher phone bills. Though the deal still needs a few more approvals, T-Mobile expects to close it as early as April 1. Once that happens, ...

