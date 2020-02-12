Criminal Law: Statutory Rape-Ineffective Assistance of Plea Counsel

Quantcast
By: Staff Report February 12, 2020

Defendant pleaded guilty to statutory rape and statutory sodomy of a single victim. After the trial court heard evidence about an alleged second victim, defendant moved for post-conviction relief, arguing that plea counsel was ineffective for guaranteeing that evidence about the second victim would not be presented at sentencing. The trial court denied relief, ruling ...

