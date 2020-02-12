Quantcast
Home / Top News / Featured / Schelp confirmed to federal judgeship

Schelp confirmed to federal judgeship

By: Jessica Shumaker February 12, 2020

The U.S. Senate has confirmed St. Louis attorney Matthew T. Schelp as a U.S. District Judge for the Eastern District of Missouri. The Senate voted 72-23 to approve his confirmation on Feb. 12. Five senators did not vote. Schelp is a partner at Husch Blackwell in St. Louis, with a practice focused on government compliance, investigations and ...

