AP VoteCast: Democrats still seeking candidate to unite them

AP VoteCast: Democrats still seeking candidate to unite them

By: Associated Press February 13, 2020

Democrats are still searching for a presidential front-runner. No single candidate following the Iowa and New Hampshire contests has demonstrated undeniable strength, suggesting the race remains fluid with loyalties in flux, according to AP VoteCast. The polling indicates voters are gaming out a series of overlapping and clashing impulses, trying to judge who among Sen. Bernie Sanders, ...

