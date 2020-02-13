Quantcast
Audrain County settles claim for $5M after man dies in jail

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com February 13, 2020

A central Missouri county agreed to pay a $5 million settlement following the death of a man in its county jail. Micheal Eisenhauer, 42, died in the Audrain County Jail on June 13, 2019, after another inmate, Ryan Wade Blair, allegedly assaulted him. Eisenhauer had been incarcerated on a domestic assault charge. Eisenhauer had been unable to ...

