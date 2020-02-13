Court affirms $3.1M Edward Jones settlement

Quantcast
By: Jessica Shumaker February 13, 2020

A federal appeals court has upheld a $3.175 million class-action settlement for Edward Jones employees who said the company violated its fiduciary duties to them in its handling of the company’s profit sharing and 401(k) plan. In an unsigned opinion on Jan. 31, a three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the ...

