Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / Gay Missouri cop to finish career on ‘my terms’ after suit

Gay Missouri cop to finish career on ‘my terms’ after suit

By: Associated Press February 13, 2020

A St. Louis County police lieutenant who was passed over for promotion 23 times said he has no plans to leave the department after he settled a discrimination lawsuit for $10.25 million. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported  that Keith Wildhaber said Wednesday that he was happy with his new job as commander of the department's new ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo