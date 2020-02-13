Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top News / Featured / Missouri Supreme Court upholds land purchase law

Missouri Supreme Court upholds land purchase law

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com February 13, 2020

The Missouri Supreme Court has revisited a recent landmark ruling that radically revised how special laws are scrutinized. The court on Feb. 4 upheld a recently passed law that restricted land purchases by the Department of Natural Resources. The Missouri Coalition for the Environment had alleged that the bill in which the change was made violated ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo