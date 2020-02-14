Quantcast
Civil Practice: 42 U.S.C. §1983-State Court Custody Action-Younger Abstention Doctrine

By: Staff Report February 14, 2020

Plaintiff appealed the dismissal of her §1983 action alleging violations of her constitutional rights in a pending state court custody action. Where the Younger abstention doctrine was applicable to preclude consideration of plaintiff’s federal constitutional claims arising from a pending state court action, the district court correctly dismissed plaintiff’s complaint. Judgment is affirmed. Lewis v. Seventh Circuit Court ...

