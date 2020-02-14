Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals / Civil Rights: 42 U.S.C. §1983-Criminal Statute-Private Cause of Action

Civil Rights: 42 U.S.C. §1983-Criminal Statute-Private Cause of Action

By: Staff Report February 14, 2020

Plaintiff appealed from the dismissal of his action under 42 U.S.C. §1983. Where plaintiff did not have a private cause of action under the criminal statutes he cited and where his §1983 claims were previously dismissed for lack of subject matter jurisdiction, the district court did not abuse its discretion in dismissing plaintiff’s claims. Judgment is affirmed. Deuerlein ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo