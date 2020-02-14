Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals / Civil Rights: 42 U.S.C. §1983-Excessive Force-Reasonableness of Search

Civil Rights: 42 U.S.C. §1983-Excessive Force-Reasonableness of Search

By: Staff Report February 14, 2020

Plaintiff, an offender civilly committed to the Minnesota Sex Offender program, appealed from the dismissal of his §1983 action alleging violations of his constitutional rights stemming from the use of force. Where plaintiff failed to show that the use of force was objectively unreasonable or that the scope of his search was unreasonable, the district court ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo