Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals / Civil Rights: Inmate Action-Retaliation-Prison Disciplinary Proceeding

Civil Rights: Inmate Action-Retaliation-Prison Disciplinary Proceeding

By: Staff Report February 14, 2020

Where a former prisoner challenged the adverse grant of summary judgment on his claims of retaliation and due process violations stemming from a prison disciplinary proceeding, defendants may successfully defend a retaliatory-discipline claim by showing some evidence that the inmate actually committed a rule violation, so the judgment is affirmed. Judgment is affirmed. Linn v. Andrews (MLW ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo