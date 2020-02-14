Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals / Contracts: Breach-Misappropriation of Trade Secrets-Limitation of Liability

Contracts: Breach-Misappropriation of Trade Secrets-Limitation of Liability

By: Staff Report February 14, 2020

Plaintiff hired defendant to develop a website for plaintiff. The parties soon engaged in litigation regarding fundamental disagreements about the terms of the contract. A jury returned a verdict in favor of defendant on its claims for breach, unjust enrichment and misappropriation of trade secrets. The district court reduced defendant’s award pursuant to the contract’s ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo