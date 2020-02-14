Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals / Criminal Law: Felon in Possession of Firearm-Guidelines Range-Prior “Crime of Violence”

Criminal Law: Felon in Possession of Firearm-Guidelines Range-Prior “Crime of Violence”

By: Staff Report February 14, 2020

Defendant pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. The district court calculated defendant’s base offense level after finding that defendant had at least two prior felony convictions, including an Arkansas conviction for first-degree terroristic threatening. On appeal, defendant challenged the district court’s finding. Where defendant was convicted under the terroristic threatening sub-statute ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo