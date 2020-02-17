Quantcast
Criminal Law: Sentencing-Career Offender-Consecutive Sentences

By: Staff Report February 17, 2020

Where a defendant who pleaded guilty to drug-conspiracy charges challenged his sentence, the district court properly applied the career-offender guideline, and the decision to impose a consecutive sentence was also proper, so the judgment is affirmed. Judgment is affirmed. U.S. v. Snow (MLW No. 74519/Case No. 18-3577 – 4 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Stras, ...

