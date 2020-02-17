Quantcast
Criminal Law: Sentencing-Drug Quantity

By: Staff Report February 17, 2020

Where a defendant who pleaded guilty in a methamphetamine case argued that the district court erred in making its drug-quantity determination for sentencing purposes, claiming that the informant’s testimony was inconsistent, the court explained its reasons for believing the informant witness, and there was no clear error, so the judgment is affirmed. Judgment is affirmed. U.S. v. ...

