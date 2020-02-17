Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals / Criminal Law: Sentencing-Enhancements

Criminal Law: Sentencing-Enhancements

By: Staff Report February 17, 2020

Where a defendant challenged his sentence in a drug-conspiracy case, the district court did not err in applying a two-level enhancement for possession of a firearm or a two-level enhancement for obstruction of justice, so the judgment is affirmed. Judgment is affirmed. U.S. v. Morrow (MLW No. 74533/Case No. 18-3626 – 7 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Criminal Law: Sentencing-Enhancements

By: Associated Press February 17, 2020

Where a defendant challenged the application of three sentencing enhancements in a drug and money-laundering case, even if the district court erred, the error was harmless in light of the court’s statements that the sentence was formed independent of the guideline calculations, so the judgment is affirmed. Judgment is affirmed. U.S. v. Chan (MLW No. 74508/Case No. ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo