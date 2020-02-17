Criminal Law: Sentencing-Enhancements
By: Staff Report
February 17, 2020
February 17, 2020
Missouri Lawyers Media
Where a defendant challenged his sentence in a drug-conspiracy case, the district court did not err in applying a two-level enhancement for possession of a firearm or a two-level enhancement for obstruction of justice, so the judgment is affirmed.
Judgment is affirmed.
U.S. v. Morrow (MLW No. 74533/Case No. 18-3626 – 7 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, ...
Criminal Law: Sentencing-Enhancements
By: Associated Press
February 17, 2020
February 17, 2020
Missouri Lawyers Media
Where a defendant challenged the application of three sentencing enhancements in a drug and money-laundering case, even if the district court erred, the error was harmless in light of the court’s statements that the sentence was formed independent of the guideline calculations, so the judgment is affirmed.
Judgment is affirmed.
U.S. v. Chan (MLW No. 74508/Case No. ...
