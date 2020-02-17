Quantcast
Criminal Law: Sentencing-Jury Finding-Sixth Amendment

By: Staff Report February 17, 2020

Where a defendant argued that the district court erred in finding that he had committed two previous offenses charged in a single indictment on different occasions, claiming that a jury should find this fact, the defendant’s argument is foreclosed by precedent, so the judgment is affirmed. Judgment is affirmed. U.S. v. Wade (MLW No. 74515/Case No. 19-1188 ...

