Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals / Criminal Law: Sentencing-Plea Agreement

Criminal Law: Sentencing-Plea Agreement

By: Staff Report February 17, 2020

Where a defendant challenged the denial of a pretrial suppression motion and argued that his sentence was substantively unreasonable, a written plea agreement did not refer to the suppression motion, so he waived the right to appeal the denial of the motion, and the judgment is affirmed because the sentence was not unreasonable. Judgment is affirmed. U.S. ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo