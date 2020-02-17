Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top News / Featured / Partner parity: New Partners survey sees increase in women

Partner parity: New Partners survey sees increase in women

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com February 17, 2020

Gender parity among law firm partners has been a goal for years. In 2019, Missouri firms weren’t quite there — but they got awfully close. Female partners, whether promoted or hired laterally, made up 44 percent of the Missouri Lawyers Media New Partners list this year, an increase of 10 percentage points from the prior year. ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo