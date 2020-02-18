Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / Court of Appeals, Western District / Criminal Law: Drug Possession-Unlawful Detention

Criminal Law: Drug Possession-Unlawful Detention

By: Staff Report February 18, 2020

Where a defendant appealed his conviction for possession of a controlled substance, the officers’ show of authority, including emergency lights, would have made a reasonable person feel as though they were not free to leave, so the initial stop was an illegal detention because the stop was not supported by specific, articulable facts, and the ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo