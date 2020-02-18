Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / Court of Appeals, Western District / Insurance: Duty to Defend-Policy ‘Occurrence’-Negligent Misrepresentation

Insurance: Duty to Defend-Policy ‘Occurrence’-Negligent Misrepresentation

By: Staff Report February 18, 2020

Where appellant homebuyer, who brought claims of negligent misrepresentation and claims under the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act against the sellers after the buyer experienced water damage in the  home’s basement, challenged a declaration in favor of the insurer finding that there was no duty to defend or indemnify the sellers, the judgment is reversed and ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo