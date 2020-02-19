Quantcast
1 of 7 suspects in drug deal killing sentenced to 20 years

By: Associated Press February 19, 2020

One of seven suspects in a drug deal killing in Columbia has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. The Columbia Daily Tribune reports  that 30-year-old Richard Leroy Nole Jr. was sentenced Tuesday after a judge accepted his guilty plea to second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the August 2018 death of 31-year-old Randall King ...

