Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / US small businesses are getting upbeat news on the economy

US small businesses are getting upbeat news on the economy

By: Associated Press February 19, 2020

Small business owners have received some upbeat news on the economy this month. Retail sales figures showed that consumers were inspired by unseasonably warm weather to spend on their homes in January, but that overall sales growth was modest. The Commerce Department reported a 0.3 percent gain last month following a 0.2 percent gain in December. Although ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo