Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / Review: Chains, trade group members win pot licenses in Missouri

Review: Chains, trade group members win pot licenses in Missouri

By: Associated Press February 20, 2020

Some of the biggest out-of-state marijuana chains and board members of a pot-related trade group in Missouri were among the top recipients of medical marijuana licenses in the state, according to a newspaper's review of records. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reviewed records and business registration reports related to the 338 license the state awarded to grow, ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo