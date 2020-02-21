Quantcast
Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner adds three partners to insurance practice

By: Staff Report February 21, 2020

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner has added a three-partner group of experienced transactional and regulatory insurance lawyers from two other law firms. Bruce Baty and Jodi Adolf join BCLP from Dentons. Baty was the global co-leader of that firm’s insurance sector practice and will serve in a similar role at BCLP. Also joining is Kelly Sullivan, previously ...

