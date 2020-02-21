Quantcast
Criminal Law: Breath Test Results-Machine Maintenance

By: Staff Report February 21, 2020

  Where a driver challenged the revocation of his driving privileges, arguing that the breath test machine was not subjected to proper maintenance and reporting, the judgment is affirmed because it was not error to complete a maintenance check when the machine was serviced and a subsequent check was performed when the machine was returned to ...

