Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / Court of Appeals, Western District / Criminal Law: Rape-Sufficiency of Evidence-Incapacitated Victim

Criminal Law: Rape-Sufficiency of Evidence-Incapacitated Victim

By: Staff Report February 21, 2020

Where a defendant challenged his first-degree rape conviction and the trial court’s restriction of his cross-examination of a witness, the evidence was sufficient to show that the victim was incapacitated at the time of sexual intercourse to support the conviction, and the confrontation clause did not require the trial court to permit the defendant to ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo