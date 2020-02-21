Quantcast
Domestic Relations: Order of Protection-Sufficiency of Evidence of Predicate Acts

By: Staff Report February 21, 2020

Defendant appealed from the order of protection, arguing that there was insufficient evidence to support the trial court’s finding that defendant’s conduct constituted stalking or harassment and that the trial court failed to consider the harm to defendant from the order of protection. Where defendant failed to identify evidence in the record supporting his position and ...

