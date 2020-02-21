Quantcast
Stueve Siegel Hanson promotes new partner

By: Staff Report February 21, 2020

Austin Moore has been promoted to partner at Stueve Siegel Hanson, effective Jan. 1. Moore has been with the firm since 2013. His practice focuses on helping victims of cybersecurity and privacy violations. He also represents victims of sexual abuse in civil cases. He obtained an $8.2 million verdict in June 2019 for a sexual assault ...

