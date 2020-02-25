Quantcast
Court upholds ruling for union of 6 employees

By: Jessica Shumaker February 25, 2020

A federal appeals court has upheld a ruling that Dollar General engaged in an unfair labor practice by refusing to recognize a union formed by six employees of its Auxvasse store. In a Feb. 13 ruling, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the National Labor Relations Board, which sought enforcement of ...

