Home / Lawyers In The News / MU law professor receives McKay Award from ABA

MU law professor receives McKay Award from ABA

By: Staff Report February 25, 2020

The American Bar Association Tort Trial and Insurance Practice Section honored University of Missouri law professor Robert H. Jerry II with its Robert B. McKay Award at a reception Feb. 15 in Austin, Texas. Jerry is the Floyd R. Gibson Missouri Endowed Professor-Emeritus at the University of Missouri School of Law, where he teaches insurance law, ...

