Home / Lawyers In The News / John G. Beseau named partner at Foley & Mansfield

John G. Beseau named partner at Foley & Mansfield

By: Staff Report February 26, 2020

Foley & Mansfield has added John G. Beseau as a non-equity partner in its St. Louis office. Beseau, who focuses his practice on construction and commercial litigation, is one of two equity partners elected and nine non-equity partners added by the firm as of Jan. 1. He is a graduate of DePaul University College of Law. RELATED: ...

