Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / NTSB: Tesla Autopilot, distracted driver caused fatal crash

NTSB: Tesla Autopilot, distracted driver caused fatal crash

By: Associated Press February 26, 2020

Tesla's partially automated driving system steered an electric SUV into a concrete barrier on a Silicon Valley freeway because it was operating under conditions it couldn't handle and because the driver likely was distracted by playing a game on his smartphone, the National Transportation Safety Board has found. The board made the determination this week in ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo