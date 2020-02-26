Quantcast
Quinley joins Danna McKitrick as associate

By: Staff Report February 26, 2020

Rachel A. Quinley has joined Danna McKitrick as an associate. Quinley assists her clients with the creation and administration of trusts and estates, wills, beneficiary deeds, financial and medical powers of attorney, and other matters related to estate planning. She earned her law degree from the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law-Yeshiva University in 2009.

