Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top News / Featured / UMKC Law honors alumni, foundation at Big Event

UMKC Law honors alumni, foundation at Big Event

By: Staff Report February 26, 2020

The University of Missouri-Kansas City honored six alumni and one organization for their personal achievements and dedication to the law school at the school’s Big Event Feb. 22. Jackson County Circuit Judge Sandra C. Midkiff received the Lifetime Achievement Award. Midkiff graduated with honors in 1975. Her class of more than 200 students had fewer than ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo