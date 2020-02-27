Quantcast
Anders joins Truman Library & Museum

By: Staff Report February 27, 2020

Kelly Lynn Anders has joined the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library & Museum in Independence as deputy director. Anders previously served as executive director of the Jackson County Law Library for nearly five years. Her last day was Feb. 1. Prior to her time at the law library, she served as the associate dean for student affairs ...

