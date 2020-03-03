Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Featured / Jury must reconsider if fatal shooting was justified

Jury must reconsider if fatal shooting was justified

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com March 3, 2020

A Missouri appellate court has ordered a new trial for a man convicted of fatally shooting an intoxicated and seemingly armed man outside a St. Louis bar. The Court of Appeals Eastern District ruled on Feb. 25 that a jury must consider if defendant Christopher Endicott acted in defense of his companions, even though Endicott himself ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo