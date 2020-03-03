Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / State highway patrolman prevails in suit after wrongful conviction

State highway patrolman prevails in suit after wrongful conviction

By: Jessica Shumaker March 3, 2020

A jury has sided with a Missouri State Highway Patrol sergeant accused of suppressing exculpatory evidence in the case of Brad Jennings, who was convicted of killing his wife and later found to have been wrongfully convicted. On Feb. 25, following a six-day trial in the U.S. District Court for the Western District in Springfield, a ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo