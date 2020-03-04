Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals / Civil Practice: Failure to State Claims-Stalking-Search Warrant

Civil Practice: Failure to State Claims-Stalking-Search Warrant

By: Staff Report March 4, 2020

Where appellant challenged the adverse judgment in his action raising constitutional and state law claims, the district court properly found that the appellant failed to state claims for abuse of process, fraud, negligent misrepresentation or conspiracy, and the Fourth Amendment claim also failed because the subsequent invalidation of the stalking statute did not retroactively extinguish ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo