Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals / Civil Practice: Freedom of Information Act-Pending Litigation-Duplicative Claims

Civil Practice: Freedom of Information Act-Pending Litigation-Duplicative Claims

By: Staff Report March 4, 2020

Where appellant challenged the adverse grant of summary judgment in his pro se Freedom of Information Act action, the district court did not err in dismissing the claims as duplicative of another pending litigation. Judgment is affirmed. Jordan v. U.S. Department of Labor (MLW No. 74576/Case No. 19-1743 – 2 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo