Two judges named to St. Louis County bench

Two judges named to St. Louis County bench

By: Staff Report March 6, 2020

Gov. Mike Parson has appointed Thomas Albus as a St. Louis County circuit judge and Heather R. Cunningham as an associate circuit judge in the same circuit. Albus serves as the first assistant attorney general for the state of Missouri. Effective April 1, he will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Gloria Clark ...

