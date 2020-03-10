Quantcast
Domestic Relations: Child Support-Emancipation-Expert Testimony

Domestic Relations: Child Support-Emancipation-Expert Testimony

March 10, 2020

(1) Where a father challenged a judgment modifying an original dissolution decree, the trial court erred in striking expert testimony on the son’s employability and emancipation, so the appellate court exercised its discretion to render the appropriate judgment, finding that the son was not employable and should not be emancipated for child support purposes. (2) Where ...

