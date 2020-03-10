Quantcast
Employment: Employment Discrimination-Scope of Appeal

By: Staff Report March 10, 2020

Where appellant challenged the adverse grant of summary judgment in an employment-discrimination action, the issues identified by the appellant were outside the scope of this appeal, so the judgment is affirmed. Judgment is affirmed. Patillo v. Sysco Arkansas (MLW No. 74586/Case No. 19-2203 – 2 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. ...

