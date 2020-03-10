Quantcast
Immigration: Removal-Motion to Terminate-Jurisdiction

By: Staff Report March 10, 2020

Where a petitioner from Mexico sought review of an order dismissing his appeal, the challenge to the agency’s jurisdiction regarding removal proceedings was foreclosed by precedent, so the petition is denied. Petition denied. Galarza-Sanchez v. Barr (MLW No. 74578/Case No. 19-1967 – 2 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Petition for review of an ...

