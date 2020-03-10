Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals / Immigration: Removal-Voluntary Departure

Immigration: Removal-Voluntary Departure

By: Staff Report March 10, 2020

Where a petitioner from Mexico sought review of an order that dismissed her appeal from a decision denying her application for the withholding of removal, substantial evidence supported the denial because the petitioner failed to establish that she was a member of a group perceived as a social group in Mexican society for purposes of ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo