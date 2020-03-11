Quantcast
Administrative Law: Failure to Exhaust-State Contract Awards-Procurement Laws

By: Staff Report March 11, 2020

Where a vendor that was an unsuccessful bidder for state contract awards argued that the state violated procurement requirements, the vendor failed to show that it exhausted administrative remedies, so the trial court did not err in dismissing the relevant counts, and the judgment is affirmed because the vendor was subject to an exhaustion requirement ...

